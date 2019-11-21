Atlanta Public Schools Superintendent Meria Carstaphen is scheduled to speak at the Dec. 10 meeting of North Atlanta Parents for Public Schools.

Carstarphen is expected to discuss the state of the district and her thoughts on North Atlanta cluster schools. She also will conduct a question-and-answer session. “She welcomes all topics,” according to NAPPS.

In other recent Buckhead appearances, Carstarphen has criticized tax breaks on luxury developments as harming the district’s budget, and answered questions about her future following her controversial pending ouster by the Atlanta Board of Education.

Carstarphen was scheduled to speak to NAPPS in November but had a last-minute scheduling conflict.

The Dec. 10 meeting will run 6-7 p.m. at E. River Elementary, 8 Peachtree Battle Ave. in Buckhead.