The Sandy Springs City Council approved a contract for the construction of a multipurpose path between Mount Vernon and Hilderbrand Drive at a Nov. 19 meeting.

The contract was awarded to the lowest bidder, Tri Scapes, Inc. for $268,749.48.

The multiuse path will connect Mount Vernon and Hilderbrand just west of Roswell Road. The trail will be located behind the Chase Bank and next to the Georgia Power substation across the street from City Springs, the city’s art and civic complex at 1 Galambos Way, running north-south.

In March, the council unanimously approved an easement agreement with the power company to allow landscaping and fencing to be installed around the substation as part of the project.

No timeline was discussed for the project. The multiuse path is one of many streetscape projects the city is working on.