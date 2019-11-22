Those interested in telling the city what they think about the proposed zoning changes to Dunwoody Village are invited to take an online survey that will end Dec. 13.

The city held a Nov. 16 open house to preview recommended changes to the Dunwoody Village overlay district at the intersection of Mount Vernon and Chamblee-Dunwoody roads. A final draft of the changes is expected to be presented to the City Council early next year.

City leaders say they are responding to widespread community demand to update the area, considered the heart of the city, and make it into a vibrant, downtown, walkable district.

At the Nov. 16 meeting, planning consultant TSW presented a draft of its recommendations that includes adding green spaces, parking decks, and streetscape amenities. The zoning recommendations are intended to be put in place now so that when redevelopment occurs perhaps years from now, the city’s standards of what it wants for the area are already in place.

The online survey is detailed and expected to take some time. The city recommends filling it out on a laptop, desktop or tablet rather than a smartphone.

Click here to take the survey.