The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Ashford-Dunwoody Road ramp closures

Nov. 24, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., ramp to I-285 westbound closed.

Ga. 400 ramp closures

Nov. 22 and 25, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound ramp to I-285 eastbound closed.

Nov. 23, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed.

Ga. 400 lane closures

Nov. 22, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between Hammond Drive and I-285, two left lanes.

Nov. 22, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and I-285, one right lane.

Nov. 23, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between Hammond Drive and I-285, two right lanes.

Hammond Drive ramp closures

Nov. 22, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., ramp to Ga. 400 northbound closed.

I-285 lane closures

Nov. 22 and 25, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Glenridge Drive and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, two right lanes.

Nov. 24, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound between Ashford-Dunwoody Road and Perimeter Center Parkway, two right lanes.

Other traffic changes

The I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 will have periodic traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.