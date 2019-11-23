Rap stars Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti say a burglar stole more than $366,000 in jewelry from their Buckhead rental house Nov. 14 while Azalea was home alone, according to a police report.

The suspect in the burglary in the 2900 block of Howell Mill Road was masked and may have been carrying a gun, Carti told police based on a surveillance video officers had yet to view at the time of the Nov. 17 incident report.

The Atlanta Police Department could not immediately say whether similar burglaries have been reported in the area.

Azalea told police that she was alone in the basement of the house around 10 p.m. when she heard footsteps on the second floor. She said she had left the back door unlocked so that Carti could enter the house and believed the footsteps were his. However, Azalea and Carti told police, it was a burglar who spent less than 10 minutes in the house and stole a bag from the dining room that contained their large collection of jewelry and watches.

Azalea and Carti said they had a surveillance video showing the burglar looking at the basement window and entering the house through the back door. Carti told police he believes the burglar had a gun and was wearing a dark mask and gloves.

They reported more than 20 pieces of jewelry were stolen. Azalea valued hers at $366,000, while Carti was awaiting a value estimate from his insurance company for his items.

The report was filed under the rappers’ given names: Amethyst Kelly and Jordan Carter.