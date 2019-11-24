Nearly 400 runners attended the second annual Warrior 5K and Fun Run, hosted by St. Martin’s Episcopal School on Nov. 16.

SMES is a private pre-K to 8th grade school located in Brookhaven at 3110-A Ashford-Dunwoody Road.

SMES student 5K winners were Reese Richardson (6th grade) and Thomas Koziol (5th grade) and Fun Run winners were Jack Anderson (2nd grade) and Lila Botham (3rd grade).

The 5K race was a Peachtree Road Race qualifier on a USA Track and Field certified course that wound through the Brittany neighborhood adjacent to SMES’ Brookhaven campus.

Participants warmed up after the races with hot chocolate and enjoyed a post-race celebration complete with the Atlanta Falcons’ own Freddie the Falcon, a DJ, sponsor booths, snacks and an award ceremony.