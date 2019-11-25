The Georgia Department of Transportation will suspend construction-related lane closures on interstate highways and state routes for the Thanksgiving holiday to reduce the traffic crunch.

The suspension of closures will start Wednesday, Nov. 27, at 6 a.m., and continue until Monday, Dec. 2 at 5 a.m.

GDOT warns that local traffic will be among the region’s worst. “The heaviest traffic is expected to be in Buckhead and the northern Perimeter Wednesday through Friday,” the agency said in a press release.

GDOT has day-by-day advice on the times to avoid travel in Buckhead, the north Perimeter area and other metro Atlanta locations posted on its website here.

Some long-term closures will remain in place and construction activity may happen along roadsides.