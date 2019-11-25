Hundreds of people attended the annual Light Up Dunwoody event on Nov. 25 that officially kicks off the city’s holiday season. The annual tradition includes photos with Santa and other activities at the Cheek-Spruill House at the intersection of Mount Vernon and Chamblee-Dunwoody road in Dunwoody Village. The official lighting of the Christmas tree and a menorah take place at a green space across the street at the Dunwoody Animal Hospital.

Members of the Dunwoody High School band entertained as part of the ceremonies and there were also performances by Atlanta Jazz Theatre dancers. This year the Dunwoody Police Department also collected new, unwrapped gifts to be given to young children.

The event is presented by the Dunwoody Homeowners Association, the Dunwoody Preservation Trust and the Dunwoody Reporter.

Photos by Phil Mosier.