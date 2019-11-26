The new commander of Buckhead’s Zone 2 police precinct will get a community introduction at a Dec. 5 meeting.

Maj. Andrew Senzer took command of the Atlanta Police Department precinct earlier this month following the retirement of former commander Maj. Barry Shaw.

Senzer most recently led Zone 3 in Southeast Atlanta.

Hosted by the area’s City Council members, the meet-and-greet will include the precinct’s command staff as well.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at Heritage Hall in Peachtree Road United Methodist Church, 3180 Peachtree Road.