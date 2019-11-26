A Riverwood International Charter School student allegedly carried drugs and a loaded gun on the school’s campus, 5900 Raider Drive, on Nov. 21.

“In searching a student’s backpack for drugs, a loaded firearm and edibles were found,” Riverwood Principal Kindra Smith said in a Nov. 21 email to parents. “The weapon was quickly secured and no one was threatened.”

Smith said the incident was reported by a student and the Fulton County Schools Police Department was alerted immediately.

“There was a student report of drugs on campus,” Smith said in the email. “We alerted our school police officer immediately.”

Smith said she has involved law enforcement and is treating the incident as a criminal act.

“I will use the full weight of the Fulton County Schools Student Code of Conduct towards discipline and work with Fulton County Schools Police to pursue all warranted criminal charges,” Smith said in the email.

Smith’s letter was obtained by the Reporter from the district via email. FCS and FCS police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.