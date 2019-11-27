A draft profile of leadership characteristics for a new DeKalb County Schools superintendent will be presented to the Board of Education on Dec. 2.

BWP and Associates, an Illinois-based firm specializing in school administrator searches, will present the profile. BWP is leading the hunt for new superintendent candidates, with the board making the final choice.

The meeting will be held at 1701 Mountain Industrial Boulevard in Stone Mountain at 11 a.m. and will also be broadcast by DeKalb Schools TV here.

The leadership profile is based on the results from community forums, focus groups and online surveys, according to a press release.

BWP is also handling the application process for superintendent candidates, which has a Dec. 14 deadline. Kevin Castner, a director at BWP, said at a Nov. 6 community meeting at Chamblee Charter High School that BWP will vet the candidates and compare them with the leadership profile.

Castner also said at the Nov. 6 meeting that the board can alter the profile. The report will be public and the comments within it can be updated if they are incorrect, Castner said.

The firm expects to recommend four to six candidates to the school board in early January. The school board will select its final candidate, whose identity will become public, and a two-week comment period will come before any hiring.

At the Nov. 6 meeting, attendees expressed lack of trust in the district and called for a leader strong enough to reform an era of administrative turnovers, financial problems and transparency disputes.

The board voted at a Nov. 11 meeting to immediately dismiss Superintendent R. Stephen Green before his contract expiration. A former interim superintendent, Ramona Tyson, was named to the temporary position once more.

Green announced his resignation from his position in May, citing personal reasons, but planned to stay until the end of his contract on June 30, 2020.