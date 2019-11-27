Santa Claus is putting aside his reindeer-drawn sleigh to fly in by helicopter for the Light Up Brookhaven celebration Dec. 4, followed by the lighting of a 40-foot Christmas tree and a Hanukkah menorah.

The annual holiday event is from 6:30-9 p.m. at Blackburn Park, 3493 Ashford-Dunwoody Road. Santa is flying in on the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta helicopter. CHOA is currently building out a 70-acre medical campus in Brookhaven at the I-85 and North Druid Hills Road interchange.

Patients from Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta will be on hand to help Mayor John Ernst flip the switch to light the Christmas tree.

Rabbi Brian Glusman and members of the Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta will light the menorah.

There will also be performances by choirs from Woodward Elementary, Weber School, Misión de Cristo Rey, the Marist Singers and the Salvation Army Band.

For more information, visit brookhavenga.gov.