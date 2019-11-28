Residents interested in serving on any of Brookhaven’s volunteer boards and commissions can now apply online for a chance to be appointed to a seat by the mayor and city Council.

There are six boards appointed by the mayor and council: Art Advisory Committee, Audit Committee, Board of Appeals, Development Authority, Park Bond Oversight Committee and Planning Commission.

There are currently seats open on the Audit Committee and the Development Authority. Several seats are soon opening up on the Planning Commission, the Board of Appeals, the Development Authority and the Parks Oversight Committee.

Anyone interested in serving can self-nominate by visiting brookhavenga.gov/bc.