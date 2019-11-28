Got an old mattress you want to get rid of? How about a TV or even a toilet? DeKalb County’s Sanitation Services is picking up these kinds of items and more to county residents through Dec. 21 as part of its free residential bulk item curbside collection program.

Bulky items will be picked up Dec. 6-7 for those who get sanitation services on Mondays; Dec. 13-14 for those who get sanitation services on Wednesdays; and Dec. 20-21 for those who get sanitation services on Thursdays.

Residents must have all items placed curbside by 7 a.m. on Friday.

Acceptable items include: furniture; appliances; lawn mowers without any gas or oil; microwave ovens; stoves; water heaters; grills without propane tanks; toys, bikes and playground equipment; hand-held tools; and refrigerators and freezers that have had their contents removed and with doors and lids removed or secured.

Restricted items include pianos, riding lawn mowers, tires and auto parts.

For more information, see dekalbsanitation.com.