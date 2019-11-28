The Dunwoody City Council approved Nov. 18 a $96,375 contract with Trees Atlanta to plant 400 trees at Brook Run Park. The new trees are to replace the 381 trees cut down as part of construction at the park to build two athletic fields, a great lawn with a performance stage, new restrooms and more.

“During construction of the Phase I project at Brook Run Park, 381 trees were removed that meet the requirements for replacement per our No Net Loss Tree Policy. Due to concerns of potential damage to additional trees during construction, staff recommends planting 400 trees,” says a memo from Parks Director Brent Walker to the council.

The trees will be planed on Jan. 20 as part of the city’s annual Martin Luther King Great Day of Service event.

Funding for the contract is coming from the Parks Department’s operations budget.