Artworks created by Riverwood International Charter School 11th-graders Renee Alnoubani and Luna Ramirez have been selected to appear in the 2019 Fulton County Schools Annual Comprehensive Financial Report.

Each year, the FCS Accounting Department requests art submissions from students in all 106 Fulton County Schools to be considered for publication in the annual report, which is distributed to Fulton County employees and stakeholders.

Submissions are provided by teachers and pieces are selected to represent the various districts within FCS.

Renee’s work is a black-and-white ceramic vase. The piece created by Luna is a pen-and-ink composition.

The 2019 report will be featured on the Fulton County Accounting Services page on the Fulton County School’s website.