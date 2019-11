Dunwoody will turn Brook Run Park into a “Winter Wonderland” for a Dec. 7 holiday celebration.

The event, running 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., will feature ice skating, food trucks, live music, “Bouncy” snowman, Coca-Cola polar bear, and a showing of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” at dusk.

Admission is free with a $10 fee to skate. The park is located at 4770 North Peachtree Road, Dunwoody. For more information, see dunwoodyga.gov .