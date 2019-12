Brookhaven’s Congregation Or VeShalom will host a Hanukkah bazaar on Dec. 8.

Running 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., the bazaar will include gifts and jewelry from local artisans, Mediterranean food and pastries, a premium liquor auction, a used books sale and children’s activities. Admission is $5 at door.

The synagogue is located at 1681 North Druid Hills Road, Brookhaven. For more information, call 404-633-1737.