The city of Sandy Springs has reissued a request for proposals for redevelopment concepts for four North End shopping centers.

The idea of redeveloping the shopping centers follows a lengthy process and report from the city-formed North End Revitalization Task Force, which sought ways to spur redevelopment.

In May, the task force said the shopping center study was expected to be finished by the end of the year and would include “detailed concepts for how each property could be developed to attract developer interest.”

In August, the City Council delayed an expected vote to choose a designer for the project and it was said that the vote would return after a non-voting work session. But instead, the procurement was canceled altogether.

“In reviewing the responses, it became clear that there was some confusion related to the scope [of work],” city spokesperson Sharon Kraun said. “To ensure a best outcome for the city and vendors, we decided to cancel and issue a new procurement.”

The new RFP was issued in September and requires the selected consultant to provide three conceptual designs of each of the four shopping centers. The designs will include the estimated cost.

The design includes plans for four shopping centers in the North End: the former Loehmann’s Plaza (8610 Roswell Road); the Northridge Shopping Center (8331-8371 Roswell Road); the North River Shopping Center (8765-8897 Roswell Road) and the Big Lots Center (7300 Roswell Road).

One plan will conform to the city’s Development Code, one will potentially require variances and the third will be “unique” and would not be bound by any code requirements, according to the procurement.

The RFP also requires the contractor to hold at least two public meetings: one at the beginning of the plan to take public input; and the second at the end to display the preferred conceptual plans. At least one meeting must also be held at each of the properties, the document said.