The grand opening of the first mile of the Brookhaven’s portion of the Peachtree Creek Greenway is set for Dec. 12 at 11 a.m. at 1801 Corporate Square.

Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP to news@brookhavenga.gov to get information on parking and shuttle information.

The “model mile” of the Greenway is between North Druid Hills Road and Briarwood Road. The first phase includes a paved multiuse trail and a pedestrian bridge crossing the north fork of Peachtree Creek. A trailhead is located off North Druid Hills Road next to the Salvation Army’s regional headquarters entrance. Another trailhead is located off Briarwood Road.

The entire Peachtree Creek Greenway is envisioned as a 12-mile regional multiuse trail that would eventually connect Atlanta, Brookhaven, Chamblee and unincorporated DeKalb County past Mercer University. Brookhaven’s stretch is about 3 miles long.

The second phase of the Greenway, which has already received a $2.7 million Atlanta Regional Commission grant, is slated to be built from North Druid Hills Road to the Atlanta border in Buckhead; the third phase is planned to be built from Briarwood Road to the Chamblee border. Brookhaven has committed to build all three sections as part of a $35 million Peachtree Creek Greenway master plan approved in 2016.