The Atlanta Regional Commission will provide services for the five-year update to the city of Dunwoody’s comprehensive plan to begin in early 2020. The one-year process with recommended updates is expected to be reviewed by the council in June and then a final vote is currently scheduled for October.

The City Council voted Nov. 18 to enter into a memorandum of understanding with ARC to deliver services for the comprehensive plan update including a project manager; analysis of needs and opportunities facing the community; and holding public meetings to gather resident input. The first public meeting is expected to be held in January.

The state requires local governments to update their comprehensive plans every five years.

A sounding board of city staff and local residents will work with ARC to facilitate the plan. Members are: Bob Dallas, chair of the Planning Commission; Ann Hanlon, executive director of the Perimeter Community Improvement Districts; Ardy Bastien, chair of the Zoning Board of Appeals; Richard McLeod, Community Development director; resident Terri Polk; Public Works Director Michael Smith; Economic Development Director Michael Starling; Parks and Recreation Director Brent Walker; and Katie Williams, executive director of the city’s Convention and Visitors Bureau.