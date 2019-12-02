MARTA has announced its plans to build a pedestrian bridge connecting the Medical Center Station at 5711 Peachtree-Dunwoody Road to the Peachtree Dunwoody Pavilion office complex redevelopment in Sandy Springs.

Construction on the pedestrian bridge will begin in June 2020 and is expected to be completed in September 2020, according to a press release.

MARTA has partnered with the Simpson Organization, a real estate investment firm based in midtown Atlanta who is heading the office complex redevelopment at 5775 Peachtree-Dunwoody Road.

“MARTA is excited to work with the Simpson Organization as they redevelop this prime piece of real estate,” said MARTA General Manager and CEO Jeffrey Parker in the release. “This public-private partnership will benefit those who will ultimately live, work or use the services offered at Peachtree Dunwoody Pavilion by providing convenient access to transit MARTA welcomes the opportunity to work with developers who understand the benefits that direct transit access brings to their projects.”

Patrons of the station will not be impacted during the construction period, MARTA said.

It will be MARTA’s second project working with a private developer in the Perimeter market to provide direct transit access to a building. In 2017, MARTA worked with State Farm to connect its southeastern headquarters to the Dunwoody MARTA Station with the “State Farm Park Center Bridge.” The pedestrian bridge allows State Farm employees direct access between the MARTA rail line and the Park Center building at 236 Perimeter Center Parkway.

Peachtree Dunwoody Pavilion is being converted from a typical suburban office complex to a more dense mixed-use development. The architect behind the redevelopment is Cooper Carry.

The Pavilion redevelopment project began in early 2019 and has three phases. Phase I is expected to be completed in 2021, according to Cooper Carry’s website.

Phase I includes the pedestrian bridge, a six-level parking deck and a nine-story extended-stay hotel. Phase II will include a four-building restaurant village and an eight-story office building. Phase III will include multifamily housing and a new road with a multi-use trail alongside it to create interconnectivity and a more walkable, bikeable environment.