The Sandy Springs City Council is slated to make some big decisions at its Dec. 3 meeting, including possibly naming a new city manager, choosing a firm for the North End shopping center designs, and giving a $900,000 incentive to a proposed hotel development.

New city manager

According to the Dec. 3 meeting agenda, the council will vote on the appointment of a new city manager.

No documents are listed on the city’s website and the city did not immediately respond to a request for comment about who the recommended city manager is.

In July, Peggy Merriss was appointed as interim city manager as a replacement for Sandy Springs’ founding city manager, John McDonough. Sandy Springs has said it aims to hire a permanent replacement by early next year.

North End shopping center designs

The council is set to vote on a contract for the designs of four shopping centers in the North End. The original RFP that was issued in July was delayed for a vote at an August meeting, where it was said that it would return in a non-voting work session. But instead, the procurement was canceled altogether.

City staff is recommending the contract be awarded to the architect firm TSW for $307,260.

City staff is also presenting a proposed zone for the North End revitalization in a work session. The agenda has no further details on what the zone could be.

Hotel tax incentive

The council is slated to vote to waive nearly $906,000 in fees and taxes for the construction of the proposed Mayson House Hotel on the northwest corner of Abernathy Road and Glenridge Drive. The waiver includes the estimated building permit fee waiver at $681,000 and the projected business occupational tax waivers during the three-year construction period (2023-2025) at $225,000.

City staff recommends approval of the waiver through the city’s Economic Development Incentive Policy.