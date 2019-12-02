The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Ashford-Dunwoody Road ramp closures

Dec. 5, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., ramp to I-285 westbound closed.

Ga. 400 ramp closures

Dec. 3-7, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed.

I-285 lane closures

Dec. 3, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound between Chamblee-Dunwoody Road and Ashford-Dunwoody Road, two right lanes.

Other traffic changes

On Dec. 3-8, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Ashford-Dunwoody Road to the I-285 westbound ramp will have flagging.

On Dec. 3-8, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Glenridge Drive to the I-285 westbound ramp will have flagging.

The I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 will have periodic traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.