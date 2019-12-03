The Dunwoody City Council voted at its Nov. 18 to sell the approximately 3 acres located at 4553 North Shallowford Road through the city’s real estate broker Colliers International. In July, the city voted to sell the adjacent 2-acres at 4555 North Shallowford Road. Both properties have Emory office buildings on them.

The vote was 5-2 with Councilmember John Heneghan and Mayor-elect Lynn Deutsch voting “no.” Heneghan questioned the process the city is using to sell the second piece of property that is now essentially being bundled with the first piece for a total of about 5 acres. He also questioned why the city had no price on the 4555 site but is asking nearly $2.3 million for the 4553 property.

The zoning for both pieces of property is unclear, he said, leading to questions of what a developer may decided to build on the property. He also questioned why the second piece of property on North Shallowford Road was being put up for sale several months after the first piece was put on the market.

“This is not transparent and looks like an inside deal,” Heneghan said. “This is not an open and transparent way to sell property.”

City Manager Eric Linton said the buyer of the property would have to go through a public rezoning process if it wanted to build something other than the medical office buildings currently there.

The city purchased the 4553, 4555 and 4575 North Shallowford Road properties in 2012 as part of a $5.5 million purchase of 19 acres that was originally meant to be park space. The property at 4575 North Shallowford was redeveloped and is now Pernoshal Park. City officials say profits from the sales of 4553 and 4555 North Shallowford Road would likely go toward parks projects.