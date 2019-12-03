Sandy Springs’ new city manager is proposed to be Andrea Surratt, who currently holds a similar job in Montana.

The council is slated to vote on a city manager appointment at its Dec. 3 meeting. Mayor Rusty Paul recommends appointing Surratt, according to a staff memo.

Surratt would replace Peggy Merriss, who was appointed as interim city manager in July as a temporary replacement for Sandy Springs’ founding city manager, John McDonough. Sandy Springs has said it aims to hire a permanent replacement by early next year.

If she is appointed, Surratt’s annual salary would be $222,000, according to a city document. Surratt would begin the position on or around Jan. 6, 2020.

Surratt has over 28 years of city management under her belt, according to her resume, which has been posted on the agenda for the Dec. 3 meeting.

Surratt is a native of North Carolina and served as the planning and development manager for the city of Wilmington, N.C., and the town manager for Wrightsville Beach, N.C. Surratt was also the assistant city manager for the city of Hickory, N.C. for ten years.

Surratt currently serves as the city manager of Bozeman, Mont. She has held the position since 2017 and served as interim city manager before being appointed permanently.

Surratt earned a master’s degree in city and regional planning from Clemson University in 1991 and a bachelor of arts in political science from Guilford College in 1989.