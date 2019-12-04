The developer for a large hotel planned for Sandy Springs has withdrawn a request for the city to approve a $900,000 tax incentive during the construction.

At the beginning of a Dec. 3 meeting, the City Council removed the agenda item because of the withdrawal.

“The owner has withdrawn that request, so we can take that off the agenda,” Mayor Rusty Paul said at the meeting.

The developer, Glenridge Green Partners, LLC, did not respond to a comment request about why the request was withdrawn.

The council was slated to vote to waive nearly $906,000 in fees and taxes for the construction of the proposed Mayson House Hotel on the northwest corner of Abernathy Road and Glenridge Drive.

The waiver included the estimated building permit fee waiver at $681,000 and the projected business occupational tax waivers during the three-year construction period (2023-2025) at $225,000.

The waiver was recommended for approval through the city’s Economic Development Incentive Policy. The policy was created in 2011 to provide incentives for the expansion of existing businesses and to encourage the establishment of new businesses within the city.

The hotel development is proposed to rest on the former Glenridge Hall estate and to have over 240 rooms; a conference center; a restaurant; and a rooftop bar and pool, according to site plans. The site plans also include a small, secondary building for an outdoor tavern that the developer is calling a “Biergarten.”

The proposal is scheduled to be heard at a Board of Appeals meeting on Dec. 10 at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 1 Galambos Way.