The Sandy Springs City Council approved a property be acquired via eminent domain for a Roswell Road sidewalk project at a Nov. 19 meeting.

The council voted unanimously to let City Attorney Dan Lee move forward with the taking of property at 5300 Roswell Road to continue with a sidewalk project between Long Island Drive and the Prado shopping center.

The property is a 0.581-acre lot located at 5300 Roswell Road that holds a Chevron gas station and a cellphone repair shop. The purchase includes 3,0331.01 square feet of right of way and 2,025.77 square feet for a temporary construction easement at the property.

The city offered the homeowner its appraised value of $145,800 for the land needed for the sidewalk. Lee said the homeowner countered with $150,000, which was accepted by the council in July, but the owner’s attorney refused to close the transaction. “Unfortunately, the owner’s attorney continued to try to include the tenant as part of the transaction and the city cannot agree to this transaction,” Lee said in a memo to the city.