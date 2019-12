The Buckhead Heritage Society will celebrate the holidays with a gala on Dec. 12.

The local historical and cultural society’s event, which starts at 7 p.m., will be held at one of the earliest homes built on Peachtree Battle Avenue. It will feature a cocktail buffet and music.

Tickets are $120 for members, $150 for nonmembers. For more information, see buckheadheritage.com.