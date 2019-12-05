Air traffic is expected to increase at DeKalb-Peachtree Airport Dec. 5-8 due to the NCAA SEC Championship game between the UGA Bulldogs and LSU Tigers.

The championship game will be played Dec. 7 at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Airport officials did not give numbers on how much they expect air traffic to increase. Average operations, which include takeoff and landings, are estimated about 350-450 a day, according to PDK.

PDK is in Chamblee on Clairmont Road on the Brookhaven border. It was constructed on a part of the old Camp Gordon, a World War I Army training base. The airport is eight miles from downtown Atlanta and is classified as a general aviation reliever airport for metro Atlanta. A reliever airport helps reduce airport congestion by providing service for the smaller aircraft.