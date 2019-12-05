The annual Light Up Brookhaven event on Dec. 4 attracted many local residents to Blackburn Park to herald the holiday season. This year’s celebration included Santa arriving in a Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta helicopter, plenty of singing, and even some human-made snow floating over attendees as well as a small snow mountain for children to ride down on an innertube.

There was food, crafts and more before the lighting of the city’s 40-foot tall Christmas tree by Mayor John Ernst and some CHOA patients. Rabbi Brian Glusman and members of the Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta lit the city’s 8-foot tall Hanukkah menorah.

Photos by John Awtrey.