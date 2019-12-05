The annual Light Up Brookhaven event on Dec. 4 attracted many local residents to Blackburn Park to herald the holiday season. This year’s celebration included Santa arriving in a Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta helicopter, plenty of singing, and even some human-made snow floating over attendees as well as a small snow mountain for children to ride down on an innertube.
There was food, crafts and more before the lighting of the city’s 40-foot tall Christmas tree by Mayor John Ernst and some CHOA patients. Rabbi Brian Glusman and members of the Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta lit the city’s 8-foot tall Hanukkah menorah.
Photos by John Awtrey.
Elias Ramos and Mateo Andres, members of the Ministerio Catolico Voz de Cristo choir, perform at Light Up Brookhaven.
The Ministerio Catolico Voz de Cristo choir perform in front of an audience at Light Up Brookhaven in Brookhaven, GA on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
Ben Sawyer and his mother, Marina Sawyer, meet Santa Claus at Light Up Brookhaven.
Anna Teigen points out the falling snow to her grandfather, Shawn Bergeron, while her brother, Larson Teigen, watches for Santa.
Natalie Suarez zips down the frozen slope.
Luis Ottley tells Santa Claus his Christmas wishes.
Santa Claus greets two children at Light Up Brookhaven.
The newly lighted Christmas tree and menorah at Light Up Brookhaven.
Santa Claus arrives in a Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta helicopter at Light Up Brookhaven in Brookhaven.
Kennedy Hammill watches Santa’s arrival with her father, Will Hammill.
Santa Claus greets the public as he makes his grand entrance.