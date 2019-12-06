The Atlanta History Center will celebrate the holidays with its “Candlelight Nights” event on Dec. 13.

Santa Claus will welcome visitors to each of the center’s three historic houses to experience Southern holiday traditions during the eras of the Civil War (Smith Family Farm), 1930s (Swan House) and pioneer days (Wood Family Cabin).

The event, which runs 5:30 to 9 p.m., also includes a holiday market.

Tickets are $20 ($15 members, $10 children). The center is located at 130 West Paces Ferry Road in Buckhead. For more information, see atlantahistorycenter.com.