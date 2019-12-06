Dunwoody schools were placed on lockdown on Dec. 6 after a patient with a history of making threats has left a local hospital, according to the DeKalb County School District.

“A patient with a history of makings previous threats left Peachford Hospital,” the district said in a written statement. “Out of an abundance of caution, Vanderlyn ES, Dunwoody HS, Dunwoody ES, Peachtree MS, and Chestnut ES are currently on a level one lockdown.”

DCSD police officers were at each school and Dunwoody police are investigating the incident, the district said.

Dunwoody police spokesperson Sgt. Robert Parsons said the adult patient left Peachford Hospital at 2151 Peachford Road without permission.

The patient was admitted to the hospital several days ago after making threats to “shoot up” schools, Dunwoody police said in a written statement.

“The patient that walked away from Peachford Hospital has been safely located and is currently in police custody,” Dunwoody police said in a tweet.

This story has been updated with additional information.