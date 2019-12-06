The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Ga. 400 ramp closures

Dec. 6, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed.

Dec. 6, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., and Dec. 7, 11 p.m. to 7 a.m., northbound ramp to I-285 eastbound closed.

Dec. 12-14, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed.

Dec. 13, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound ramp to Abernathy Road closed.

Ga. 400 lane closures

Dec. 6, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between Hammond Drive and I-285, one right lane.

Dec. 10-12, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between Hammond Drive and I-285, two left lanes and two right lanes.

Dec. 12, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between Hammond Drive and I-285, two right lanes.

Dec. 13, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between North Springs MARTA Station and Mount Vernon Highway, one left lane.

Dec. 13, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between North Springs MARTA Station and Mount Vernon Highway, one right lane.

Dec. 13, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between Hammond Drive and I-285, two left lanes.

I-285 lane closures

Dec. 6, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound between Ga. 400 and Roswell Road, one right lane.

Dec. 6, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., and Dec. 7, 11 p.m. to 7 a.m., eastbound between Glenridge Drive and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, two right lanes.

Dec. 12-14, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Perimeter Center Parkway, two right lanes.

Dec. 12-14, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound between Ga. 400 and Roswell Road, two right lanes.

Dec. 12-14, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Long Island Drive and Lake Forrest Drive, two right lanes.

Peachtree-Dunwoody Road closures

Dec. 10-12, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between Hammond Drive and Lake Hearn Drive closed.

Other traffic changes

On Dec. 6-13, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Ashford-Dunwoody Road to the I-285 westbound ramp will have flagging.

On Dec. 6-13, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Glenridge Drive to the I-285 westbound ramp will have flagging.

On Dec. 13, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., Ga. 400 northbound between Mount Vernon Highway and Abernathy Road will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

The I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 will have periodic traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.