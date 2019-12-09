The City Springs Theatre Company brings the regional premiere of the Broadway musical “Holiday Inn” to Sandy Springs Dec. 13-22.

The show-business holiday musical is based on a classic film and features Irving Berlin songs. The cast includes several Broadway performers, including Marietta native Tyler Hanes, who recently featured in the run of “Cats” and in the FX miniseries “Fosse/Verdon.”

“Holiday Inn” will be performed in the Byers Theatre at City Springs, 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs. Tickets are $30-$65. For more information, see citysprings.com.