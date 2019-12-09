The annual Sparkle Sandy Springs holiday event kicked off Dec. 8 with a new addition, a parade down Mount Vernon Highway.

The parade led to the City Green park, where the city is hosting its traditional display of 6-foot-tall wooden houses painted in holiday themes and adorned with lights. The event also included the lighting of a tree and menorah.

The houses remain on display through the New Year’s holiday at City Green, part of the City Springs complex at 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs.

Photos by John Awtrey.