The annual Sparkle Sandy Springs holiday event kicked off Dec. 8 with a new addition, a parade down Mount Vernon Highway.

The holiday tree at City Green shortly after it was lit on Dec. 8.

The parade led to the City Green park, where the city is hosting its traditional display of 6-foot-tall wooden houses painted in holiday themes and adorned with lights. The event also included the lighting of a tree and menorah.

The houses remain on display through the New Year’s holiday at City Green, part of the City Springs complex at 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs.

Photos by John Awtrey.

