About a dozen volunteers gathered Dec. 7 to walk along the first mile of the Peachtree Creek Greenway to prepare for tours they plan to give when it officially opens on Dec. 12.

The “model mile” of the multiuse trail, between North Druid Hills Road and Briarwood Road, has just a few finishing touches to be made before the city of Brookhaven holds an official grand opening celebration on Dec. 12, at 11 a.m. at 1801 Corporate Blvd NE. The multiuse trail has been open to public use and people walking with their dogs or riding bikes along the trail has been a common sight for several weeks now.

Betsy Eggers, chair of the nonprofit Peachtree Creek Greenway organization, was leading the group of volunteers and pointing out interesting facts to note when giving the tours later this week. An interesting fact: More than 200 tires and 30 truckloads of trash were removed from the North Fork of the Peachtree Creek as part of creating the 14-foot-wide paved trail.

Eggers said the tour guides will also share how the Peachtree Creek Greenway was first a DeKalb County idea before the city of Brookhaven incorporated in 2012. Residents formed the Peachtree Creek Greenway nonprofit advocacy group to lobby for its construction, leading to the building of the city’s first of approximately 3 miles of the Greenway. Long-term plans are for the Greenway to eventually connect to the Atlanta BeltLine through PATH400 and through Chamblee and unincorporated DeKalb County to the north.

Trailheads with limited parking are located at Briarwood Road, Corporate Boulevard and North Druid Hills Road next to the Salvation Army’s main entrance.

A bike parade to the Greenway’s grand opening on Dec. 12 begins at 10:15 a.m. at the Brookhaven-Oglethorpe MARTA Station. Brookhaven Police will provide an escort. The parade is sponsored by the Brookhaven Bike Alliance.

Photos by Dyana Bagby.