Temple Emanu-El in Sandy Springs will host a Hanukkah concert featuring George Frideric Handel’s oratorio “Judas Maccabeus” on Dec. 15.

The concert will be performed by an orchestra and singers from eight metro Atlanta synagogues and three churches.

“Judas Maccabeus” dramatizes the ancient Jewish revolt against the Seleucid Empire’s imposition of the worship of Greek gods. The rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem after the success of the revolt is celebrated in Hanukkah.

The concert will end with traditional holiday music and a sing-along. Admission is free, but registration is encouraged due to limited space. For registration, click here.

The concert begins at 4 p.m. at Temple Emanu-El, 1580 Spalding Drive, Sandy Springs. For more information, see templeemanuelatlanta.org.