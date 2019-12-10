The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is blasting an upcoming movie about wrongly accused 1996 Olympics bombing suspect Richard Jewell for allegedly depicting one of its reporters as trading sex for the scoop. Meanwhile, the newspaper is planning private screenings of “Richard Jewell” for subscribers at a Sandy Springs theater, where Editor Kevin Riley will discuss “where Hollywood strayed from the real story.”

According to media reports, the Dunwoody-based newspaper hired a high-profile Hollywood attorney to blast the Clint Eastwood-directed movie, which is scheduled for nationwide release Dec. 13, as defaming the late reporter Kathy Scruggs as a “sex-trading object.” Studio Warner Bros. reportedly has responded by calling the complaint the “ultimate irony” from a newspaper that joined in a “rush to judgment” against the “real victim.”

In recent emails to AJC subscribers, Riley said the newspaper is arranging private, reservation-only screenings of “Richard Jewell” as subscriber rewards on Dec. 15 at the Springs Cinema & Taphouse, an independent movie theater in Sandy Springs.

“I’ve had the opportunity to see the movie in advance, and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution plays a major role in the story about the act of terrorism during the Olympics and the investigation that followed,” Riley says in the emails. “Following the movie, I’ll host a Q&A session on the film and where Hollywood strayed from the real story.”

So many AJC subscribers are interested, the emails say, that a total of seven private screenings have been arranged and a wait list started.

The movie dramatizes the story of Jewell, a security guard who discovered a terrorist’s bomb and saved lives by warning people away, only to become suspected by the FBI. A national media frenzy ensued when the AJC revealed the FBI’s suspicions in a scoop scored by Scruggs. The investigation soon fell apart and the real bomber, Eric Rudolph, continued a crime spree in Sandy Springs, Atlanta and Alabama that killed two more people.

Before his death in 2007, Jewell sued several media outlets for libel, including the AJC, with assistance from prominent Buckhead attorney L. Lin Wood. The AJC was the only outlet not to settle with Jewell or his estate and finally won the case on the grounds that its reporting was accurate at the time. Controversy persists over whether the AJC’s reporting was sufficiently skeptical of official claims or written in a style that made FBI opinions sound more like proven facts.

The AJC has launched several preemptive strikes against the movie, including opinion pieces and news stories suggesting it may unfairly depict both Scruggs and Jewell. At a Nov. 12 panel discussion at the Atlanta History Center attended by 500 people, including many AJC staff members, former Managing Editor Bert Roughton made his first public discussion of the case since the libel lawsuit ended. Roughton, who was an editor involved in the decision-making on the Jewell story, strongly defended its publication, while acknowledging some mixed feelings and certain personal qualms he had with it then and now.

Following preview screenings, the AJC is now reporting concerns that the movie shows Scruggs – portrayed by Olivia Wilde – got the Jewell scoop after offering to have sex with a source. The AJC says there is no evidence Scruggs had sex with sources, and its reporting on the matter is already stirring debate about sexist clichés about women in journalism.

According to the entertainment industry publication Variety and the AJC, the newspaper has hired attorney Martin “Marty” Singer, whose clients have included Arnold Schwarzenegger and Bill Cosby, to press the studio Warner Bros. to add a disclaimer to “Richard Jewell” emphasizing that it altered facts for dramatic purposes.

“The AJC’s reporter is reduced to a sex-trading object in the film,” the letter says, according to the AJC. “Such a portrayal makes it appear that the AJC sexually exploited its staff and/or that it facilitated or condoned offering sexual gratification to sources in exchange for stories. That is entirely false and malicious, and it is extremely defamatory and damaging.”

According to Entertainment Weekly, Warner Bros. responded with a statement saying the movie is based on “highly credible source material.”

“It is unfortunate and the ultimate irony that the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, having been a part of the rush to judgment of Richard Jewell, is now trying to malign our filmmakers and cast,” the studio said in the statement, according to Entertainment Weekly. “‘Richard Jewell’ focuses on the real victim, seeks to tell his story, confirm his innocence and restore his name. The AJC’s claims are baseless and we will vigorously defend against them.”

The AJC, Warner Bros. and Singer’s office did not respond to requests for comment.