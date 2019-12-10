Two new hotels included in separate Perimeter Center mixed-use developments got the OK from the Dunwoody City Council Dec. 10.

The council approved a rezoning to make way for a mixed-use development on nearly 3.5 acres at 11 Ravinia Parkway that would include a 5-story InterContinental Hotel Group brand hotel. The council also approved major zoning modifications for a second mixed-use project at 84 Perimeter Center West that would include an 11-story “boutique” hotel. The hotel brand for this site is currently unknown.

In addition to the 5-story, 156 room hotel, the project at 11 Ravinia Parkway includes plans for a 10,500 square foot standalone restaurant with valet parking. A two-story restaurant adjacent to the hotel and then two other retail/restaurant buildings on the site are also planned for a total of 41,400 square feet of restaurant and retail space. GMC Real Estate Acquisitions is owner of the property located at the intersection of I-285 and Ashford-Dunwoody Road.

The second hotel project approved is at 84 Perimeter Center West, where a vacant bank building now sits, and two properties behind it at 130 and 140 Perimeter Center West. JSJ Perimeter LLC is owner of the three lots that total nearly 3 acres.

The council’s actions allow for 40,000 square feet of retail, restaurant and commercial uses and a 160-room, 11-story hotel.

The development includes two buildings: a retail, restaurant and commercial building up to approximately 12,000 square feet fronting Ashford-Dunwoody Road; and a 2-story, retail, restaurant and commercial building fronting Perimeter Center East up to approximately 30,000 square feet.