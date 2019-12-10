Two new hotels included in separate Perimeter Center mixed-use developments got the OK from the Dunwoody City Council Dec. 10.

An illustration of the planned mixed-use project at 11 Ravinia Parkway, with the 5-story hotel at the back. I-285 frontage is at the right. (City of Dunwoody)

The council approved a rezoning to make way for a mixed-use development on nearly 3.5 acres at 11 Ravinia Parkway that would include a 5-story InterContinental Hotel Group brand hotel. The council also approved major zoning modifications for a second mixed-use project at 84 Perimeter Center West that would include an 11-story “boutique” hotel. The hotel brand for this site is currently unknown.

An illustration of the 84 Perimeter Center hotel. Developers said this is an early drawing and were required by the City Council to get council approval of its final design. (City of Dunwoody)

In addition to the 5-story, 156 room hotel, the project at 11 Ravinia Parkway includes plans for a 10,500 square foot standalone restaurant with valet parking. A two-story restaurant adjacent to the hotel and then two other retail/restaurant buildings on the site are also planned for a total of 41,400 square feet of restaurant and retail space. GMC Real Estate Acquisitions is owner of the property located at the intersection of I-285 and Ashford-Dunwoody Road.

The second hotel project approved is at 84 Perimeter Center West, where a vacant bank building now sits, and two properties behind it at 130 and 140 Perimeter Center West. JSJ Perimeter LLC is owner of the three lots that total nearly 3 acres.

The council’s actions allow for 40,000 square feet of retail, restaurant and commercial uses and a 160-room, 11-story hotel.

The development includes two buildings: a retail, restaurant and commercial building up to approximately 12,000 square feet fronting Ashford-Dunwoody Road; and a 2-story, retail, restaurant and commercial building fronting Perimeter Center East up to approximately 30,000 square feet.

 

