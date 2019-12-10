The city of Dunwoody is purchasing just over 7 acres of property from the Waterford Swim and Racquet Club to create more park space for the city, including a trail system that would connect area neighborhoods. The cost of the land is $125,000 and the city will be using DeKalb County park bond funds to buy it.

The City Council unanimously approved the purchase of 4565 Dellrose Drive and 2371 North Peachtree Way at its Dec. 9 meeting. The two properties are adjacent to each other and include a mostly wooded area, a portion of a pond and the old racquet and swim club facilities.

“This is a win-win-win,” said Councilmember Tom Lambert at the meeting. Lambert has been working with Waterford residents on the sale since 2018.

The property is in the northeast portion of the city, an area in need of green space and surrounded by neighborhoods, he said.

“This is a great opportunity not only for the neighborhood but the city as a whole,” he said. “For me, the most attractive thing about this park is borders so many neighborhoods … so a trail network in the park will connect the neighborhoods to the park but also to each other.”

DeKalb County Commissioner Nancy Jester, who represents District 1 including Dunwoody, got approval of $125,000 of county park bond funds to purchase the property.

“Preserving land for parks in Dunwoody, and all of DeKalb County, as the metro area grows, is a priority and will help maintain quality of life for all residents,” Jester said in the press release.

City funds will be used to redevelop the two properties as a neighborhood park. A pool on the site that has been closed for some time will be removed and two tennis courts on the property will be refurbished, according to the city.

Plans also include building a playground, small gazebo and a trail network.