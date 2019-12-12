The Dunwoody City Council has approved a $3.55M contract extension with Blount Construction to pave 37 streets covering 10 miles next year.

The 2020 paving program was approved by the council at its Dec. 9 meeting. The contract extension with Blount is part of a multi-year bid that was designed to minimize the impact of paving cost inflation, said Public Works Director Michael Smith in a press release. Paving typically starts in March or April when temperatures are regularly above 45 degrees.

Most of the funding for the paving comes from DeKalb County’s special purpose local option sales tax, known as SPLOST. The Georgia Department of Transportation will also provide $487,000 of Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant (LMIG) funds, according to the city.

The 2020 plan includes adding roads to the original list scheduled for paving, according to a press release:

The paving of Peeler Road from Equestrian Way to Cherring Lane was added as part of a sidewalk and bike lane project.

At Brook Run Park, South Georgia Way will be paved after completion of the buildout of the park that is underway now.

Paving on Winters Chapel Road makes the list as part of a shared-use path project. After being deferred in 2019, Tilly Mill Road from North Peachtree Road to Stephens Walk will be paved in connection with a new sidewalk and bike lane project.

Dunwoody has paved 178 miles since incorporation, according to the city.

Roads to be paved in 2020 include:

Ashley Trace; Burlingame Drive; Chanel Court; Concord Place; Davantry Court; Davantry Drive; Dunwoody Club Drive; Dunwoody Glen; and Dunwoody Hollow Drive.

Other roads are Dunwoody Knoll Court; Dunwoody Knoll Drive; Dunwoody Park; Dunwoody Walk; Fox Hollow Court; Foxwood Court; Gallery Court; Hammond Drive; Harris Circle, Harris Trail; Huntington Hall Court; Kingsland Drive; Mill Gate Drive; and Mill Glen Court.

Also on the paving program are Mill Glen Drive; Mill Trace Court; Peeler Mill Court; Peeler Road; Perimeter Center Parkway; South Georgia Way; Spring Mill Cove; Summerset Lane; Tillingham Court; Tilly Mill Road; Village Court; Village Mill Drive; Village Mill Road; and Winters Chapel Road.

Saint Andrews Circle and Seaton Drive may later be added to the plan. They’re listed as “optional,” depending on funding, according to the city.