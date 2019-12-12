Recent restaurant news in Reporter communities.

Batter, an edible cookie dough counter, has announced it will be opening in the Powers Ferry Square shopping center at 3792 Hammond Drive in Buckhead in February 2020. Batter has one other location in Atlanta at Ponce City Market that opened in 2017. The dessert spot offers different flavors of edible cookie dough, as well as cookies and milkshakes. For more information, visit battercookiedough.com

Buon Fornello, an Italian restaurant and marketplace, opened in the Publix at Perimeter shopping center at 1100 Hammond Drive in Sandy Springs on Nov. 18. Giacomo Lazzano brings the concept to Sandy Springs, who was the chef behind since-closed The Real Fix Pizzeria in Roswell. The eatery offers espresso, gelato, pasta and other Italian staples. The marketplace offers Italian and miscellaneous gifts. For more information, visit buonfornello.com

Iron Hill Brewery and Restaurant has signed a lease in the Twelve24 office complex at 1224 Hammond Drive in Dunwoody and it is set to open in summer 2020. Iron Hill is a chain offering housemade beers and a menu including burgers, sandwiches and other American comfort food. This is one of the two planned locations to open in Georgia next year; the first is in Buckhead in the Lenox Marketplace shopping center at 3535 Peachtree Road that is set to open early 2020. For more information, visit ironhillbrewery.com.

The Local Wood Fired Grill is set to open at the Hanover Perimeter at 1100 Hammond Drive in Sandy Springs in December. This will be the second location, the first opened in 2017 in Alpharetta. The menu offers plates with a choice of protein and sides, as well as wraps and salads. For more information, visit thelocalwoodfiredgrill.com.

NFA Burger is set to open in the Chevron at 5465 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road in Dunwoody in mid-December. NFA comes from Billy Kramer who has gained Atlanta fame by hosting burger pop-ups around the metro area. But Kramer has decided to open his first stand-alone location in his hometown of Dunwoody. For more information, visit facebook.com/billysburgers.

