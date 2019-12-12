Police have released surveillance video of a violent robbery at a Buckhead restaurant in hopes of identifying suspects and are offering a $2,000 reward.

The Nov. 23 robbery targeted the Velvet Taco restaurant at 77 West Paces Ferry Road. According to the Atlanta Police Department, four masked suspects entered the restaurant around 4:43 a.m., forced a manager to open a safe and struck her with a gun. The robbers took an estimated $3,225.

On Nov. 28, the police department said, former employee Qwayshawn Green was arrested and charged in relation to the robbery. The video is intended to identify additional suspects, the department said.

The video is edited and altered to obscure certain details while zooming in on others. Police say they hope that someone will recognize the suspects by their clothing and partial views of their faces.

Anyone with information about the case can contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or StopCrimeATL.org. People making a tip do not have to give their name or identifying information to be eligible for the reward, police say.