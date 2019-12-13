The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Ga. 400 lane closures

Dec. 13-15, 11 p.m. to 7 a.m., southbound between Hammond Drive and I-285, two left lanes.

Dec. 16, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and Hammond Drive, one left lane.

I-285 ramp closures

Dec. 16-19, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound ramp to Ga. 400 northbound closed.

I-285 lane closures

Dec. 13 and 17, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Perimeter Center Parkway, two right lanes.

Dec. 13, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound between Ga. 400 and Roswell Road, two right lanes.

Dec. 13, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Long Island Drive and Lake Forrest Drive, two right lanes.

Dec. 17, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound between Ga. 400 and Glenridge Drive, two right lanes.

Peachtree-Dunwoody Road closures

Dec. 13 and 16-18, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between Hammond Drive and Lake Hearn Drive closed.

Other traffic changes

On Dec. 16-20, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Ashford-Dunwoody Road to the I-285 westbound ramp will have flagging.

On Dec. 16-20, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Glenridge Drive to the I-285 westbound ramp will have flagging.

On Dec. 17-19, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., Ga. 400 northbound between the Glenridge Connector and I-285 will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

On Dec. 17-19, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., Ga. 400 southbound between Hammond Drive and I-285 will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

On Dec. 17-19, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., I-285 eastbound between Roswell Road and Ga. 400 will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

On Dec. 17-19, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., I-285 westbound between Peachtree-Dunwood Road and Glenridge Drive will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

The I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 will have periodic traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.