Two Dunwoody restaurants who allegedly sold alcohol to an 18-year-old buyer are scheduled to go before the city’s Alcohol License Review Board on Dec. 20 and face having their 2019 alcohol licenses suspended or revoked.

Empire State Pizza and Growlers, at 5000 Winters Chapel Road, and Sage Woodfire Tavern Perimeter, at 4505 Ashford-Dunwoody Road, were ticketed last month for selling alcohol to a minor, according to Dunwoody Police reports.

Dunwoody Police officers conducted undercover operations at the restaurants with a Georgia Department of Revenue agent and an unidentified 18-year-old male, the reports state. People must be 21 and older to legally buy alcohol in Georgia.

The report alleges that the teen was able to purchase a Sweetwater draft for $7.03 at Empire State Pizza and Growlers at about 8:18 p.m. and then purchase a $6.50 beer at Sage Woodfire Tavern Perimeter at about 9:05 p.m.

The hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m. at City Hall, 4800 Ashford-Dunwoody Road.