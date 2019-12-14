Holiday carolers will perform at MARTA stations in Buckhead and Sandy Springs as part of a system-wide program.

In Buckhead, carolers will perform on the platform at Lindbergh Center Station on Dec. 16 and 19, 3:30-6:30 p.m.

In Sandy Springs, carolers will perform at North Springs Station on Dec. 17, 3:30-6:30 p.m.

The events will include “giveaways” for passengers, according to a MARTA press release.

The caroling is part of MARTA’s “Artbound” program, which is offering jazz and caroling performances at various stations in the MARTA system Dec. 12-20. For more information, see the Artbound webpage here.