The city of Brookhaven and Chamblee are teaming up to hold monthly recycling events where residents can drop off stuff like glass, electronics, furniture and other items not usually picked up as part of curbside service.

The Center for Hard to Recycle Materials (CHaRM) and Keep Chamblee Beautiful are organizing the events. The first one is scheduled for Jan. 4 and others will be held the first Saturday of the month through June.

Bring hard-to-recycle items, but not hazardous materials such as paint, to the Lowe’s at 4950 Peachtree Industrial Blvd. between 8 a.m. and noon. Signs will be placed in the parking lot to direct you to the CHaRM site.

CHaRM accepts items including glass bottles and jars, computers and televisions, newspapers, plastics, tin, aluminum, furniture and light bulbs. To see a full list of accepted items, click here.