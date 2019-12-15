The Capitol City Opera Company raised over $4,300 for its Opera Outreach for Children program with an October concert in Sandy Springs.

The princess-and-pirate-themed concert was held at the Highpoint Episcopal Community Church on Oct. 26, according to a press release.

CCOC is a nonprofit that creates productions for Atlanta-based classically trained singers to establish their careers. All proceeds from the concert and auction went to CCOC’s Opera Outreach for Children Program, a group that performs fully staged and costumed operas specifically for kids, which is currently booking shows for spring 2020.